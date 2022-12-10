Photo courtesy of Ellen Grace Cabo

MANILA — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocked Davao Oriental early Saturday and was felt in nearby towns, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The location of the tectonic quake was 51 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town. Intensity 4, which feels like the vibration from the passing of a light truck, was felt in the area.

The tremor struck at a depth of 61 kilometers around 4:01 a.m.

There is no expected damage from the earthquake but Phivolcs warned of aftershocks.

Here are the reported Intensities, according to Phivolcs.

Intensity IV - Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Malapatan

and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity III - City of Davao; City of Mati, Davao Oriental; Alabel, Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, Polomolok, Tampakan, and Tupi, South

Cotabato; City of General Santos

Intensity II - City of Kidapawan, Arakan, M'lang, Makilala, and Pikit, Cotabato;

Maasim, Sarangani; Surallah, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat



Some call center agents in Davao City shared photos of the evacuation following the temblor.

Ellen Grace Cabo posted photos on her Facebook account of many call center agents evacuating and gathering in an open space at Matina IT Park.

"Kusog ang linog since naa mi sa 5th floor, but our management made sure our safety. Ningbaba mi dayon," she told ABS-CBN News.

(The tremor was strong since we were on the 5th floor, but our management ensured our safety. We immediately went down from the building.)

Authorities inspected the facilities and after almost one hour, employees went back inside the building to resume work.

—with a report from Hernel Tocmo