PH Navy decommissions 2 longest-serving warships

The Philippine Navy on Friday decommissioned the BRP Miguel Malvar and BRP Magat Salamat, among world’s oldest warships, as the country transitions to a modern fleet. Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News

CAVITE - The Philippine Navy on Friday decommissioned the country's two longest-serving warships BRP Miguel Malvar and BRP Magat Salamat at Captain Salvo Pier, Naval Base Heracleo in Cavite City.

Flag Officer-in-Command, Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado said the retirement of the legacy ships would pave the way for the incoming platforms pursuant to the Philippines' modernization program.

"Building a modern and multi-capable navy for the country's defense and development is a slow and gradual process. And the decommissioning of our legacy assets is a necessary part of this transition process," said Bordado.

"From every ending comes new beginning," he added.

Among the world's oldest warships, BRP Miguel Malvar and BRP Magat Salamat were originally built for the United States Navy during World War 2 in the 1940s but were acquired by the country in April 1976 through Vietnam, where these were first reused for a decade.

The two ships were at sea for 77 years in total, 44 years (and 10 months) of which was in service for Philippines following the fall of Saigon.

"Ito naman ginamit natin in Mindanao secessionist, in establishing armed presence wherever in our territory. Gamit na gamit naman talaga ito. Itong dalawang barko na ito'y takbo nang takbo," said Philippine Fleet commander Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos.

The Philippine Navy also decommissioned 4 other ships earlier this year.

"The lineup, we have two frigates and recently we got funding for six OPVs (offshore patrol vessels); and the fast-attack interdictor craft is being built now in Israel and we will get the delivery mga late next year siguro," said Carlos.

RELATED VIDEO