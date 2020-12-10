Participation in global assessments to help address curriculum, learning gaps: DepEd

A mother supervises a young learner as she uses her mobile phone to play some games during her lunch break inside their home in Bgy. San Roque in Quezon City on October 08, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Philippines’ participation in international learning assessments is a “step forward” toward addressing gaps in the basic education curriculum, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday.

The department made the statement following the recent publication of the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), where the Philippines ranked last among 58 countries in an assessment for Grade 4 mathematics and sciences.

Despite the poor performance, the DepEd said it welcomed the insights of the TIMSS 2019 results in “furthering our efforts to raise the quality of education in the country.”

“Our participation or re-participation in these international assessments indicates a step forward towards addressing curriculum and learning gaps in the country’s basic education,” the DepEd said.

“Rejoining TIMMS after a 16-year absence or since 2003, we value the immense data it can offer on the current mathematics and science literacy of our learners,” it said.

The department added that it did not “lose sight of our mission of Sulong Edukalidad” despite prioritizing the implementation of distance learning this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to pursue reforms and interventions in curriculum upgrading, teacher development, and learning environment improvement,” it said.

In 2019, the DepEd launched the “Sulong Edukalidad” campaign, pivoting its policy toward improving the quality of education from raising enrollment figures.

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan earlier said the department has formed a technical working group to help Filipino students prepare for international assessments.