DFA office at Robinsons Novaliches suspends operations for disinfection

MANILA--The Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that its consular office at Robinsons Novaliches in Quezon City will suspend operations on Thursday, Dec. 10, for disinfection and to carry out anti-coronavirus measures.

The DFA in a statement said the consular office, which serves the National Capital Region-North, will resume operations Friday, Dec. 11.

Applicants who have prior appointments affected by the suspension must secure another appointment by email to ncrnovaliches.so@dfa.gov.ph and submit the following.

Name

Date of birth

Original appointment date and time

Preferred date and time of new appointment.

New appointments may be on any day from Monday to Friday from Dec. 11 to Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DFA said.

The department said applicants can reach the consular office by email in case of emergency or urgent consular services.

