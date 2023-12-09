Chinese vessels block BFAR resupply trip to Panatag

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel uses a water cannon on a BFAR ship during its resupply mission to the Panatag Shoal. ABS-CBN News.



MANILA — Ships of the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia on Saturday used a water cannon to block a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources attempt to bring supplies to Filipino fishers near Panatag (Bajo de Masinloc, Scarborough) Shoal off Zambales.

A video sent by ABS-CBN News reporter Jose Carretero showed a Chinese Coast Guard vessel using a water cannon on a BFAR boat bringing fuel and noche buena packages to fisherfolk at the traditional fishing ground.

With one BFAR boat blocked, some of the Filipino fisherfolk opted to sail closer to another Philippine vessel carrying the ABS-CBN News crew as well as fuel and food for distribution.

The Philippine Coast Guard and BFAR, whose ships are operated by coast guard personnel, have been going to the Panatag Shoal area as part of routine patrols. These patrols also include the distribution of aid like fuel to Filipino fishers there.

The coast guard has said it lacks ships for regular patrols throughout the West Philippine Sea — the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf — but has committed to conduct regular patrols.

Panatag Shoal was the site of tension earlier this year after China put up a floating barrier to keep Filipino fishers out.

The coast guard later cut the barrier in an operation that it said aligns with international law and with Philippine sovereignty over the shoal.

The resupply mission to Panatag Shoal coincides with a separate civilian Christmas convoy to Pag-Asa Island and other Philippine-occupied features of the West Philippine Sea. — from a report by Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News.