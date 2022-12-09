MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday led the ceremonial blessing of two T-129 attack helicopters procured by the Philippine government from the Republic of Turkey.

According to the Office of the Press Secretary, the two Turkish-made "Atak" helicopters are the newest additions to the country's air assets under the Philippine Air Force (PAF) modernization program.

In July, Marcos told the PAF that the government would provide them with “more state-of-the-art fighter planes and armed with more firepower.”

"Nagpasalamat ang Pangulo sa Turkish Aerospace Industries at sa Turkish government bilang katuwang ng bansa sa pagpapalakas ng PAF," the Office of the Press Secretary said Friday.

(The President thanked the Turkish Aerospace Industries and the Turkish government for their support in strengthening the PAF.)

Defense chief Jose Faustino joined Marcos in the event.

— with reports from Pia Gutierrez and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO