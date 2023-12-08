People enjoy the view of Mayon volcano from the Legazpi baywalk in Legazpi City Albay on June 16, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The alert status for Mayon Volcano in Albay province was lowered by a notch to Level 2, some six months after it spewed ash and toxic gases that sent thousands of people into evacuation centers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Friday.

Alert Level 2 meant the volcano was showing a "moderate level of unrest", the agency said.

Earthquakes caused by the movement of magma or molten rocks inside the volcano "significantly dropped", Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said.

"This suggests less magma is reaching the summit, leading to the halt of lava flows and related activities. Halos wala na po kaming nakikitang lava flow," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo."

But Phivolcs warned that the lowering of the alert status from Level 3 "should not be interpreted to mean that the volcano’s unrest has ceased."

Mayon's edifice is still inflated and sulfur diozide emission remains high, Phivolcs said.

It advised the public to refrain from entering the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone around the volcano to "minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfalls and landslides."

In June, around 12,800 people moved to evacuation centers due to the volcano's unrest, the civil defense office said.

Mayon, about 330 kilometers southeast of the capital Manila, is considered one of the most volatile of the country's 24 active volcanoes.

Earthquakes and volcanic activity are common in the Philippines due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide.

Five years ago, Mayon displaced tens of thousands of people after spewing millions of tonnes of ash, rocks and lava.

Mayon lies in a region also hit by many of the roughly 20 typhoons or tropical storms to strike the Philippines each year. The frequent weather disasters often kill people, ravage farms, and help to keep millions poor.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse