Scene at the Mindanao State University gymnasium following a blast on December 3, 2023. Courtesy PCol. Jean Fajardo, Philippine National Police PIO, handout

MANILA — Authorities have captured an alleged "accomplice" in the deadly bombing of a Catholic Mass at the Mindanao State University in Marawi, the military said on Friday.



The alleged accomplice is a "companion of a certain Omar, the person identified by witnesses to have placed the improvised explosive device at the Dimaporo Gymnasium" of MSU, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

The Task Force Marawi and local police apprehended the suspect in an operation in Brgy Dulay Proper in Marawi. Troops also seized two motorcycles, the AFP said in a press release.

"This development shows the seriousness of the government in capturing the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on innocent civilians and in ensuring that similar incidents will not happen again. It also demonstrates the AFP's commitment to its mandate as protector of the people and the state," the military said.

At least four people died and around 50 others were injured in the Marawi bomb attack last weekend.

The blast from an improvised explosive device could have been a revenge attack for government operations against three militant groups -- Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines, Abu Sayyaf and Maute -- in western Mindanao in recent days, the military earlier said.

Police earlier said identified two suspects in the bombing as Kadapi Mimbesa also known as "Engineer", and Arsani Membisa alias "Lapitos", both members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group.

Engineer is believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED) expert who has existing warrants of arrest for cases of kidnapping, serious illegal detention, and illegal possession of explosive device.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse