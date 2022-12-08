The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Embassy in Doha is still investigating the reported death of a Filipino worker in Qatar.

“The Philippine Embassy in Doha is still investigating the matter. We hope to get back to you as soon as details are clear,” the DFA said in a message to reporters.

The Filipino worker reportedly died in an accident at a resort used as a training base by the Saudi national football team during the group stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

A report from the Athletic said that the worker was involved in a forklift truck accident in which he slipped off a ramp while walking alongside the vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete. The report cited a Qatari official saying the worker's employer will be subject to legal action if found liable for not following safety protocols.

Sky News meanwhile reported that FIFA had confirmed the incident, saying the football governing body got in touch with local authorities to ask for more details.

Qatar has been under fire for deadly labor accidents in the years leading to the World Cup, with rights groups citing alleged unfair working conditions for migrant workers.