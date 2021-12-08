Journalist shot dead in Samar

Photo courtesy of Tonette Orejas

MANILA (UPDATED)— A journalist was shot dead in Calbayog City, Samar on Wednesday, police said.

Jesus “Jess” Malabanan, a correspondent and stringer for the Manila Standard Today, Reuters, and Bandera, was killed by unidentified gunmen in his home in Purok 12, Brgy. San Joaquin in Tinambacan District around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was watching TV inside his house when two armed men shot him from the outside. The gunmen fled right after the incident.

Malabanan, who was also an ABS-CBN News stringer in Pampanga, was quickly brought to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The Pampanga Press Club, which Malabanan is a member of, condemned his killing.

“We call on the Philippine National Police and other authorities to help in the prompt investigation that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this cowardly act in the interest of justice," the group said.

The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) - Pampanga Chapter also denounced the murder and extended its condolences to the victim's family.

— Reports from Trisha Mostoles and Sharon Evite-Carangue

