Duterte mulls 'total ban' on firecrackers

Revelers light firecrackers during the Lunar New Year's eve celebration in Binondo, Manila, on February 4, 2019. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte said he might ban "totally" the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in the Philippines, especially during Christmas and New Year's eve.

Duterte said in a public briefing aired late Monday night that he might strictly prohibit firecrackers and pyrotechnics by December next year.

"It's really a dangerous thing, and for reasons of public safety and health," he said.

"By mid-year, I may issue the necessary documents banning totally, totally banning paputok."

The President cited the ban in Davao City, which he issued when he was mayor of the city in 2001.

"Kagaya sa amin, sa amin maganda man. New Year, Pasko, we celebrate it with the family. May music, lahat na. Gaiety and all. Walang nasusugatan, walang namamatay," he said.

Duterte also warned Filipinos who like to fire their guns to make noise during the eves of Christmas and New Year.

"I'm reminding policemen, military men and civilians — licensed or not — holding firearms, do not [try]. Do not," he said.

"Kapag nahuli ka dito sa pagpaputok mo...papahirapan kita. Kung sa New Year ka magpapaputok... papahirapan kita. Sabihin ko sa mga pulis, 'wag niyong linisin mga kubeta niyo sa preso...wag niyo linisin sa Pasko pati New Year.' Kasi diyan ko ipasok 'yung mga p*********g 'yan.

"That's an order. Do not clean," Duterte said.

Last January, the Department of Health said firecracker-related injuries were down 35 percent from Dec. 21 to early morning of Jan. 1, 2020, during the same comparable period leading to New Year's Day in 2019.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had claimed that Duterte’s 2017 executive order limiting the use of firecrackers in the country could be credited for the decrease, along with the information campaign of the DOH.

RELATED VIDEO