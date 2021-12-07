Duterte orders: It's 'Lapulapu', not 'Lapu-Lapu'

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines released a "photo-realistic" painting of Lapulapu for the 499th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan. National Historical Commission photo/file

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has directed government agencies to refer to the hero of the Battle of Mactan as "Lapulapu", instead of "Lapu-Lapu."

The earliest rendering of the chieftain’s name in the Latin alphabet is “Cilapulapu”, with the “Ci” referring to an honorific title, Duterte said in Executive Order 152 released by Malacañang on Tuesday.

“Adopting a common rendering of the name of Lapulapu, so as to conform to earlier references, will aid in the education of our youth about Philippine history, which is foundational to the formation of national identity,” said the President.

He directed state agencies, government corporation, and state universities and colleges “to adopt ‘Lapulapu’ when referring to the name of the first Filipino hero.”

Duterte said local governments, non-government organizations, civil soccer groups, and the private sector are “enjoined” to do the same.

“The foregoing notwithstanding, the official names of places such as Lapu-Lapu City, having been established by statute, shall continue to be respected,” he added.

The Philippines this year marked the 500th anniversary of Lapulapu and his warrior's defeat of Western firepower led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the shores of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

