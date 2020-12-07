Immigration employees barred from using TikTok while in uniform

Bureau of Immigration Manila, Nov. 10, 2016 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday barred its personnel from using TikTok while wearing their official uniform, saying the popular short-video app could undermine the agency's reputation and create a negative image among them.

"As public servants and supposed model Filipinos, employees must proudly wear their uniform at all times, present a professional image to the public and observe proper decorum and good taste in all their actions while they are on duty," BI commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

The order comes after several videos of airport immigration officers on TikTok surfaced online, which Morente described as "reckless".

The BI chief also stressed that immigration authorities are prohibited from using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while on duty.

According to the agency's internal social media policy, employees "must adhere with the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees with respect to their actions online, and to desist from behaviors that would bring disrepute to public service."

All employees are ordered to observe proper decorum on social media to protect the integrity of the agency, Morente said.

Violators could face administrative charges for insubordination and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service.

TikTok, used to create dance covers, lip-sync and comedy, is among the most popular apps in the world.

