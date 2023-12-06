MANILA — The Regional Peace and Order Council of the National Capital Region (NCR) is set to meet on Thursday to discuss several issues, including the heightened alert status of Metro Manila following the deadly blast at Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City last week.



San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, the council's chairperson, said security forces are doing their part to maintain peace and order in NCR, as he also appealed to the public to report "any suspicious activity" in their respective areas.



"Kailangan natin magbantay nang mabuti, siguraduhin na kung anuman ang suspicious activities ay ma-report at agad agad aksyunan ng kapulisan," he told reporters at the sidelines of an event in San Juan.



Zamora also expressed sadness and condoled with the victims of the fatal blast in Marawi City.



"Hindi biro ang nangyari sa Marawi City. Katunayan, ako ay nalulungkot sapagkat ilang araw bago nangyari ito ay dumalaw po rito ang mayor mismo ng Marawi City at nakapag-usap kami," he said.

"Nagulat na lang po ako sa balita ay nangyari nga po ito. We send out our prayers to the people of Marawi City, and we hope and pray that this will not happen in any other place in ths country," he added.

The blast from an improvised explosive device happened during a Catholic Mass inside the MSU. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security officials earlier said that the attack might have been a retaliatory strike for a series of military operations against Islamist militant groups in recent days.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it has identified at least two persons of interest in the Marawi bombing that killed at least four people and injured at least 50 others.