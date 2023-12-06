Parents and guardians accompany their children to get vaccinated at the Almanza Uno covered court in Las Piñas City on December 7, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) has yet to receive "any official complaints yet regarding the dismissal of some barangay health workers by the newly elected barangay officials," as of Tuesday.

Still, the DOH said it is "in close coordination" with the DOH Regional Barangay Health Worker (BHW) Coordinators and BHW Federation Officers.

"Upon learning of this concern, the Department immediately coordinated with DILG. In response, the DILG as directed by Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs, Felicito A. Valmocina, the National Barangay Operations Office (NBOO) shall issue an Advisory to inform Local Government Units on the existence and compliance to the DILG-DOH Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2023-001 on the 'Retention and Continued Service of BHWs,'" DOH said in a written response sent to reporters.

The Health department assured it will also release "a memo to DOH Regional Offices/MOH BARMM reiterating the JMC so that they could facilitate discussion between BHWs, the LGUs concerned and the DILG Regional Offices."

"The Department also requested the DILG through its Local Government Academy (LGA) in a letter dated November 21, 2023 to include the DILG-DOH JMC 2023-001 as a topic for discussion in the orientation for the newly-elected barangay officials and its nationwide dissemination through their regional offices," the response read.

DOH is pushing for the prioritization of the proposed Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers "to further ensure that the rights of our BHWs are protected against unjust removal by Barangay Captains".

The agency dubbed BHWs as "one of the most critical cadre" in the implementation of the "Universal Health Care Law".