MANILA - The Philippine Air Force has completed the formal acceptance, turn-over and blessing of the last batch of its S-70i Black Hawk helicopters at Clark Air Base, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Sunday.

The new helicopters were received on Friday, the AFP said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was the guest of honor at the event, which was also attended by other military and government officials, as well as Polish Chargé d'affaires Jaroslaw Szczepankiewicz.

The last batch of 5 helicopters arrived in the Philippines via Antonov Airlines last November 8. It completed the 16 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters of the PAF.

The government has been using the Black Hawk helicopters in transporting COVID-19 vaccines to hard-to-reach areas around the country. It is also currently deployed in other strategic locations in support of the operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The first batch of 6 helicopters arrived in November 2020, followed by another 5 helicopters delivered in June 2021.

