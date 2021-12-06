House approves bill on SIM card registration

MANILA — The House of Representatives has approved on 3rd and final reading a bill seeking to require SIM card registration.

More than 180 lawmakers voted for House Bill 5793, while 6 rejected the measure. No one abstained.

Under the bill, a sim card user must present a valid or government-issued ID with photo to ascertain his or her identity to the telecommunication company or the direct seller.

The bill also requires the end user to sign a control-numbered registration form attesting the person who bought the sim card is also the same who signed the registration form.

Failure to comply with the requirements will be a ground for the seller or the telco to refuse the sale and issuance of the sim card.

If the buyer of the sim card does not have any government-issued ID he or she may use NBI clearance, police clearance, or Philippine Statistics Authority certified birth certificate with an ID picture taken within the last 6 months.

Information submitted by the sim user is subject to the bill’s confidentiality clause unless granted by written consent from the user.

Telcos shall be required to disclose these details once a court issues a subpoena or upon finding of probable cause or upon a written request from law enforcement agencies on an ongoing investigation when a particular number is used in a crime or an unlawful act.

The same measure is pending before the Senate plenary on second reading.

