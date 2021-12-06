MANILA - Candidates running in the 2022 elections are urged to avoid holding campaign sorties that may lead to overcrowding, the Department of Health said Monday.

The Commission on Elections has warned candidates while the Department of the Interior and Local Government has also barred apolitical campaigns that might be a "source of infections," said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosairo Vergeire.

"Kami po nanawagan ulit sa mga opisyales, sa ating mga kumakandidato sa dadating na election, wag po sana tayo maghold ng events na alam natin might cause overcrowding and this might cause infections in the coming days or weeks," she told reporters.

(We are again calling on officials and candidates not to hold events that we know might cause cause overcrowding and and in turn cause infections in the coming days or weeks.)

"Parating po ang Pasko ngayon so sana mapanatili nating mababa ang mga kaso para naman po magkaroon tayo ng masayang Pasko para sa buong Pilipinas."

(Christmas is nearing so we hope we can keep our number of cases down so the whole country can have a happy Christmas.)

The DOH made the remark following reports of overcrowding during a political campaign in Nueva Ecija. Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos had visited San Jose City, Nueva Ecija over the weekend, drawing hundreds of people.

