2 mayors of Basilan shot in Zamboanga City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2021 11:04 AM

Photos by Michael Esgana Gregorio

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Two mayors of Basilan province were wounded in a shooting incident at Baliwasan Seaside, this city past 8 a.m. Monday. 

The victims have been identified as Alih Awal Sali l, mayor of Akbar, Basilan and Darussalam Saguindilan Lajid, mayor of Al-Barka, Basilan.

Initial investigation showed four unidentified motorcycle riding suspects shot the victims using caliber-45 pistols.
 

The suspects fled towards the inner portion of Seaside, Barangay Baliwasan after the shooting. The victims were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. 

Investigation is on going. Report by Leizel Lacastesantos

