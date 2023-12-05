Naked women's photos appear on PCSO's Facebook page

MANILA - The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has temporarily deactivated its official Facebook page after photos of naked women were reportedly posted on the page.

In a statement, the PCSO said it discovered inappropriate activities "that require scrutiny and further investigation."

The agency added that the public can still view information about its games and activities on the PCSO Games Online Hub Facebook page.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC) is looking into the incident.

CICC Executive Director Usec. Alexander Ramos said they received reports that inappropriate photos were posted on the PCSO Facebook account and immediately sent a team to check.

“Meron sa Facebook lumalabas mga nudities. It’s probably a form of attack,” said Ramos. “We sent people already to help them out to ensure proper yung investigation and recovery.”

Ramos said the PCSO has not yet signed an agreement with CICC on the checking of cybersecurity measures of the agency, but CICC will still help PCSO.

The CICC signed agreements with PTV and MMDA on Tuesday to improve cybersecurity measures. More than 20 government agencies have inked an accord with CICC so far.