MANILA — For 2023 Bar topnotcher Ephraim Porciuncula Bie, becoming a lawyer is a childhood dream that will now allow him to "serve the people as much as I can."

A total of 3,812 out of 10,387 takers passed the 2023 Bar exams, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday.

Bie, a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, topped the Bar exams with a grade of 89.2625 percent.

"I wanted to be a lawyer for as long as I can remember," Bie told ANC.

But acing the Bar was "100 percent a shock," he said.

"I didn’t even expect to pass… It was difficult for me, that’s why I was scared I would fail the Bar," Bie said.

"The general expectation of the Bar takers is that it’s going to be entry-level questions, but I guess I did not find the questions entry-level."

Bie said he was with his mother when he learned that he topped the exams through a livestream of the results.

"My mother actually jumped for joy and cried. I was very ecstatic,"

Bie, who works for a law firm, said he would be the first lawyer in his family.

"[I want to] serve the people as much as I can, to give back to the community, to use the legal knowledge and expertise I gained from my alma mater, UST, for the rule of law, for justice," he said.