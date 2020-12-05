LTFRB: P802-M cash subsidy handed out to PUV operators hit by pandemic

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday said it has distributed more than P802 million worth of direct cash subsidies to operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs), including jeepneys and buses, whose livelihood was hit by the pandemic.

LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra in a statement said that, as of December 3, the subsidies have covered 123,517 PUV units.

The cash subsidy that has already been given out accounts for 87.52 percent of their “disbursement rate,” he added.

Delgra said the subsidy came from the P1.158-billion budget allocated for direct cash subsidy under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act 2.

Under the direct subsidy program, each operator will receive P6,500 per unit under their franchise.

"Tuluy-tuloy lang po ang pamimigay ng subsidiya sa mga PUV operators na lubhang apektado ang kabuhayan ng kasalukuyang pandemya," Delgra said.

"Patunay po ito sa nais ng pamahalaan na sila ay tulungang makabangon. Hindi po sila pababayaan habang dumaranas tayong lahat ng pandemya."

(We will continue distributing cash subsidies for PUV operators severely affected by the pandemic. This is proof of the government's intent to help them recover. They will never be neglected in these trying times.)

Delga added that government will distribute the remaining 12 percent cash subsidy, but he did not give a timeline.

