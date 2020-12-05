Live ornamental fish mula Taiwan nasabat sa Cebu

Handout



MAYNILA - Nasabat ng Bureau of Customs ang nasa 14 na kilo ng umano'y illegal live fish galing Taiwan sa Cebu City, ayon sa tanggapan sa isang pahayag, Sabado.

Ayon sa Customs, nakalagay sa plastic bag ang mga ornamental angelfish at mga guppy at isinilid ang mga ito sa kahon.

Mula Taiwan, galing pa umanong Hong Kong ang mga isda bago dumating sa Pilipinas.

Nadiskubre ng Customs na kulang ng import clearance mula Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ang mga isda.

Kinumpiska ang mga isda sa paglabag sa Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at iti-nurnover sa BFAR.

“Prior to shipping, especially for live animals, and other regulated goods, please be sure to know and secure the proper clearances from our regulating agencies, comply with customs procedures and duties, and know the consequences of not doing so,” paalala ni Mactan Collector Gerardo A. Campo sa mga importer.