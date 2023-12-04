Health workers attend to the wounded at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center following a blast inside a gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Dec. 3, 2023. Courtesy of Lanao del Sur LGU

MANILA — The United States and Israel condemned the "horrific" bomb attack on a Catholic mass in Marawi on Sunday, which killed at least four people and wounded dozens.

The US Department of State said it "condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack" at Mindanao State University (MSU).

"We mourn those killed in the attack, and our thoughts are with the injured," it said in a statement.

"The United States is in close contact with our Philippine partners and stands with the people of the Philippines in rejecting this act of violence," it added.

Israel's embassy in Manila also condemned the "heinous act of terrorism."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their bereaved families, and we extend our deepest condolences and sympathy during this difficult time. We also pray for the swift recovery of those injured," it said in a statement.

"Israel is in solidarity with the Philippine government and Filipino people in face of this despicable terrorist attack. Terrorism is a global threat that needs collective unity among nations to safeguard the well-being of all people and communities," the embassy said.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the MSU explosion in Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city, which was besieged by militant groups in 2017.

Security officials had earlier said the blast from an improvised explosive device might have been a retaliatory attack for a series of military operations against Islamist militant groups in recent days.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

