MANILA - Lawmakers from Mindanao expressed disappointment over the progress of the rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City, which was seized for five months by Islamic State-inspired local terrorists in 2017.



They are concerned that the delays may be used as propaganda by terrorist groups, following the deadly bombing incident at a university in Marawi City on Sunday.



"Siyempre marami nang nangyayari sa Marawi ngayon, medyo concerned kami, lalo na itong latest bombing, tapos ganyan kabagal ‘yung development initiatives. Baka mamaya gagawin pang PR ng mga terorista ‘yung mga ginagawa ng gobyerno dyan,” Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman said during Monday’s hearing of the House Ad Hoc Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation and Victims Compensation.



"'Pag maganda ang buhay ng tao, developed ang lugar, mahirap mag-recruit. In fact, sa experience ng Basilan, even ‘yung mga involved sa terrorism, noong na-develop ang lugar, nagsisukuan,” he told the media in an interview.



"All of us here are not satisfied with the movement, the progress the rehabilitation is taking place. I am sorry to say, but we are all disappointed. Me, personally, I woke up in a very bad mood, because of what happened in MSU. So after hearing these delays, and wala pang budget sa 2024, magkakaproblema talaga tayo sa rehabilitation,” Lanao Del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Alonto Adiong added.



DELAYS



Presidential Assistant for Marawi Rehabilitation Assistant Secretary Felix Castro reported to the House panel that some projects for Marawi rehabilitation encountered delays, with the bulk water supply project only at 39% complete, while the sewage treatment plant and facilities for water supply to temporary and permanent shelters have yet to begin construction. He explained that there have been several failures of biddings, and in some cases, the contractors left the project.



“Water supply to temporary and permanent shelters, zero percent. There have been failures, some contractors left the project, LWUA is planning to conduct a new bidding for new contractors, so wala pa silang nagawa rito,” Castro said.



He also reported that permanent shelters in Barangay Kilala are 79 percent complete, while those in Barangay Gadongan are 80 percent complete. But some units are occupied by informal settlers. The National House Authority has already issued a notice to vacate.



"Some units have been occupied by informal settlers, but the NHA issued a notice to vacate… We are encouraging that finished units be immediately turned over to the selected beneficiaries para hindi masingitan ng squatters,” Castro said.

Adiong stressed the urgency of completing the Marawi rehabilitation projects, noting that development is tied with security.



"While Marawi is being rehabilitated, itong delay na ito, it is still being used as a propaganda, that’s number one, ng mga terrorist organization. Alam mo ‘yun, when you recruit someone, gagamitin mo talaga yung misery nila,” he told the media.



“Let us not give the platform for this global terrorist network to use the delay of rehabilitation as a way to convince others na hindi natin natututukan ‘yung rehabilitation,” Adiong added.



PBA Party List Representative Margarita Nograles is also angered and saddened by the recent bombing incident in Marawi, and issued a reminder that addressing security concerns there should also be part of the budget.



"Nakakagalit, nakakalungkot ‘yung nangyari over the weekend with Marawi and MSU. Meron bang allocation or certain way to look into security matters as well? Because we can keep rehabilitating, we can keep constructing, pero pag hindi natin in-address ang realities that there are security issues… hindi naman pwedeng every month, every year ay magrereconstruct and magrerehabilitate tayo dahil sa mga nangyayari,” she said.



Castro said there is a task force solely dedicated to the security of Marawi. Adiong added, there will be additional police platoons assigned to Marawi following the bombing incident. But he also criticized the intelligence gathering of the country’s security agencies.



"I think something is wrong with our intelligence gathering. So kaya nga by next appropriations, gusto kong i-raise itong intelligence funds, kung saan nagagamit kasi kami ‘yung nabibiktima. I don’t know with the rest of the other areas of the country, pero we are taking all the punches, ang Marawi at Lanao del Sur, in my district, so baka ako dun ako mag-focus, how do we conduct intelligence here, how do you utilize these funds. Kasi ito, mga lapses ito ng intelligence, kasi paano nakapasok, lapses ng security,” he said.



MARTIAL LAW?



Asked whether placing Mindanao under martial law again will help address security concerns in the region, Adiong rejected the idea. He said it will only cause “unnecessary panic”. The lawmaker instead proposes to drum up civilian and community support to fight terrorism.



"By impressing on the community that everything is not in order, na hindi natin kaya, so that magde-declare again ng martial law, that in a way is a message to the community na hindi natin kaya ito so kailangan natin mag-extra effort, which may cause unnecessary panic. (07:36) It’s also a sign na hindi tayo in control of everything. So it should be the opposite,” Adiong said.



“We need to win the people’s support, we need to win sympathies. By doing so, we do not only resort to military effort… very important ang community support to fight terrorism,” he added.



Former President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the entire Mindanao in 2017 amid the clashes between government troops and Maute group terrorists in Marawi City. The martial law in the region ended in 2019.