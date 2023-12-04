New Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Major General Benjamin Acorda delivers as speech during change of command ceremonies at Camp Crame police camp in Quezon City on April 24, 2023. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

MANILA (UPDATED) — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has extended the term of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. until March 31, 2024, Malacañang announced Monday.

Acorda on Sunday, Dec. 3, turned 56, the compulsory age of retirement for PNP personnel. He was appointed by Marcos as PNP chief last April 24, 2023.

“I wish to inform you that, pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, your service as Chief (Police General), Philippine National Police, is hereby extended until 31 March 2024,” a letter signed by Marcos addressed to Acorda stated.

In extending Acorda's term, Marcos cited Executive Order No. 136, series of 1999, which recognized the power of the President to approve the extension of service of presidential appointees beyond the compulsory retirement age for exemplary meritorious reasons.

Acorda is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sambisig Class of 1991.

He has been serving in the PNP for almost 37 years.

Acorda thanked Marcos for extending his term.

"I am truly honored and humbled by his continued trust and confidence in my capability," he said.