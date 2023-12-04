ISIS hand in MSU blast still being validated: NSC

MANILA - The National Security Council (NSC) said it is validating reports of the alleged involvement of terror group ISIS in the horrific bombing inside the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City Sunday.



The ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that its fighters “detonated an explosive device on a large gathering of Christian disbelievers in Marawi City.”



“Ongoing pa kasi ang investigation, all we have are raw reports coming from Marawi, that the PRO-BARMM and WESTMINCOM are really investigating this and verify the reports that the ISIS is involved,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said in a televised briefing.



“Alam mo kasi ang ISIS, they tend to claim responsibility for things na at the end of the day hindi naman pala sila ang responsable. At present we are verifying claims that it was ISIS-inspired or it was ISIS itself through their local counterparts na gumawa nito,” Malaya said. “We know of some remnants of extremist groups in Lanao del Sur at ito ay tinutugis na.”



Malaya said Philippine authorities have committed to find the persons responsible for the attack and bring them to justice.



The Bangsamoro regional government confirmed at least 4 individuals have been killed in the attack which happened during a mass at the university gym.

At least 7 others sustained serious injuries and are now being treated in the hospital, according to BARMM Spokesperson, Atty Naguib Sinarimbo. Meanwhile, 43 people sustained minor injuries and have been given medical attention at the MSU infirmary.



Sinarimbo said the regional and local governments have extended financial and other assistance to the victims.



“Yung LGU ng Marawi City, province of Lanao del Sur nag-set up, nag-activate emergency operations center, dito sa regional government nagpadala na tayo ng tulong kahapon pa. May directive tayo sa Amai Pakpak Medical Center na icharge ang expenses sa pondo ng regional government na nakadeposit sa kanila. And then yung Ministry of social services and regional development nagbigay ng cash assistance sa mga victims para makatawid sila,” the official said.



Sinarimbo said MSU is extending psycho-social support for the victims of the blast, and provided hotline numbers for parents from other provinces to check on the status of their children. So far, classes in MSU have been suspended following the deadly incident.



The BARMM official also said that a night prior to the incident, several text messages circulated claiming that there will be a bomb attack but did not specify where.

He said authorities are currently investigating to determine which group is behind the blast.



“Alam natin na may presence violent extremist sa Marawi at ang pinakamanifest natin yung nangyari sa 2017 na nagkaroon ng siege sa Marawi. May mga reports na Isis ang gumawa, meron ding nagci-circulate na text messages ng gabi ng Sabado na merong gagawing pagpapasabog pero hindi nakaspecify kung saan yon,” he said.