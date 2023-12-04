Fire hits high-rise building in Binondo

A fire broke out on the 28th floor of a high-rise building in Dasmarinas Binondo, Manila Monday afternoon.

The fire started at around 12:36 p.m. and triggered a rapid escalation to a second alarm by 12:41 p.m., then to third alarm by 1:22 p.m., as reported by the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office.



Throughout the afternoon, plumes of smoke and fire continued to emanate from the building’s windows, which continued until night time.



The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) arrived at the scene and worked to extinguish the fire until evening.



The fire continues to persist as of 8:50 in the evening, as confirmed by the Manila DRRM Office.

More details to follow.