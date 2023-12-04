MANILA - The bombing inside the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City during a Catholic Mass on Sunday could be a case of "failure of intelligence," said Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa.



"Pu-pwedeng merong failure of intelligence dahil nga hindi na-monitor 'di ba? Kung na-monitor man nila, failure to act on the intelligence. Ganoon naman talaga ang mangyari dyan," said Dela Rosa, who used to head the Philippine National Police.



Dela Rosa said his assessment is based on information he has gathered on the MSU bombing that left four dead, and at least 50 people injured.



Dela Rosa was quick to defend the security sector, saying incidents like the MSU bombing do happen and that it would be unfair to blame the authorities.



"Kahit anong effort gagawin mo, ng gobyerno, ng security forces and everyone involved. Even the citizenry, kapag meron talagang nag-plano, nag-deliberate na attack...ay maghanap na talaga sila ng tsansa kung kailan nakababa yung guards mo, saka sila bibira," Dela Rosa said.



"That's how terrorism goes. And that's how terrorists operate," Dela Rosa, chair of the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs committee, stressed.



He said he is in touch with Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. — a former head of the Directorate of Intelligence — and other police officials.



Despite what happened, MSU students should remain calm, he said. He said that there have been reports of parents who want to pull their students out of MSU, where classes have been suspended indefinitely.



He said the regional police have deployed a company — usually between 100 to 250 personnel — of cops to help secure the campus.



The idea of declaring a status of “lawlessness” in Marawi must also be studied carefully first, said Dela Rosa.



Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva echoed Dela Rosa's call for the speedy resolution of the investigation, saying there is no place in society for terrorist attacks.



"Ang pinakanakakalungkot dito nasa loob na ng campus nagdarasal, nagpapahiwatig ng kanilang pananampalataya sa Diyos yung nangyari na karumal-dumal na insidente," Villanueva said.



"We are calling on our PNP and government authorities to do everything we can lahat gawin natin, kung kailangang di tayo matulog para matunton itong mga salaring ito. Di lang matunton kundi maparusahan nang husto at ipakita natin sa mudno na lahat ay nagkakaisa na kondenahin ang karumal-dumal na insidenteng ito na tanging mga sayad lamang ang makakaisip," he added.



In a separate interview, Sen. Imee Marcos said that the bombing should not lead to a siege similar to the one in 2017.



'DESTABILIZATION'

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong believes the bombing is connected to attempts to destabilize its surrounding region.

In a privilege speech during the plenary session on Monday, Adiong said MSU a it a tempting target for criminal elements.



"To attack a university is to attack not just the present but the very future. It strikes at hope. To sow discord and terror to a university is to degrade the fundamental fabric of Mindanao. We must boldly stand together and state it clearly that MSU will not be a launching pad for destabilization of the region and of the nation."



Adiong said MSU has long been recognized as the melting pot of Mindanao, a haven for diversity, and a symbol of unity among various cultures, religions, and ethnicities while also serving as a beacon of hope for fostering understanding and tolerance.



"The bombing of the Sunday mass strikes not only at the heart of our educational institution but also at the very essence of the peaceful coexistence we have strived to cultivate among our diverse student body," Adiong said.



"It is for all these reasons that I call on the House Leadership, through the committees for National Defense, and Higher and Technical Education to leverage all of the powers of the House of the People to address this grave and perennial problem," he added.



"I urge the House to review MSU’s charter, current security plans and policies, and all the relevant laws affecting the peace and order situation of MSU-Marawi City," Adiong also said.



Adiong condemned the incident during the same privilege speech Monday afternoon.



"The attack was deliberate as it was heinous. It is part of a series of continued assaults on the brave and resilient community of the Mindanao State University," Adiong also said.



For her part, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas condemned the bombing in her own privilege speech and called for an investigation.



At the same time, Brosas urged caution against declaring martial law in the area again.



Brosas also condoled with those who lost loved ones in the incident. - with a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News