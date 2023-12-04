Bistek’s co-accused pleads not guilty to graft charge over P25-M project

MANILA — The former city administrator of Quezon City on Monday pleaded “not guilty” to a graft charge against him and former QC Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista before the Sandiganbayan over a P25-million project.

Aldrin Cuña and Bautista are accused of releasing P25.3 million in public funds for the installation of a solar power system and waterproofing works in a civic center building to Cygnet Engergy and Power Asia, Inc. (Cygnet) despite Cygnet’s failure to secure a net metering system from Meralco.

Bautista allegedly approved the release of the funds and signed the disbursement voucher while Cuña supposedly issued an undated certificate of acceptance.

Both were set to be arraigned on Monday before the anti-graft court’s Third Division but only Cuña appeared in court without counsel.

Bautista’s lawyers relayed to the court that they were not informed about the arraignment.

Cuña also claimed the same but said he was in the Sandiganbayan to follow up his motion for leave to travel in another division.

He expressed willingness to be arraigned just so the court can allow him to travel on December 25.

Third Division chair and Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang allowed Cuña to be arraigned, with the assistance of lawyer James de Jesus, who was in court for another case.

“Accordingly, the information was read to the accused in English, a language he speaks and understands, to which he pleaded ‘not guilty.’ Accordingly, the plea ‘not guilty’ be entered into the records of this case,” she said in the court order.

“Relative to the motion for leave to travel of accused Cuña, considering that the prosecution has already filed its opposition thereto, the said motion is now submitted for resolution,” she added.

Cuña last week also pleaded not guilty to another graft charge in connection with the purchase of a P16-million hospital information system where Bautista is also a co-accused. His motion for leave to travel was granted.

Bautista’s arraignment in the Third Division is set on January 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.