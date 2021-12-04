Students observe physical distancing as school authorities hold a simulation for the scheduled resumption of face-to-face classes at the Comembo Elementary School Makati City on December 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Barely half of parents of students in schools poised to implement face-to-face classes in Quezon City on Monday are willing to send their children in for physical classes, a city official said Saturday.

In an interview with ANC, Quezon City's education affairs head Maricris Veloso said 224 out of 780 kindergarten students in Payatas Elementary School- one of two schools in the city participating in the pilot face-to-face program- are "willing to participate."

Meanwhile, only seven percent said they are willing to participate in the pilot face-to-face classes in Bagong Silangan Elementary School. Distance learning will continue for non-participants, she added.

However, she said consultations so far between authorities and the parents on the conduct of face-to-face classes have been "positive."

For now, they will not require plastic barriers in every classroom, but ensure that all classrooms are "well-ventilated."

"We were able to see preparations of other cities. DepEd does not require it at the moment. There are no barriers inside the classroom but we'll make sure all classrooms are [well-ventilated]," Veloso said.

Teaching and non-teaching staff underwent antigen testing Saturday, Veloso said. Different units will handle those going to school through distance learning and face-to-face classes, she added.

Students participating in Quezon City's pilot implementation of face-to-face classes will have to follow health protocols such as washing their hands as they enter the classroom and wearing face masks.

They will also have to undergo temperature checks.

Marshalls will also be on standby to assist learners, and an ambulance will also be on standby for any medical officers who may spot suspected COVID-19 cases among students and teachers, Veloso added. Isolation areas are also present.

The local government has also invested in medical and school supplies such as alcohol dispensers.

Classrooms to be used for face-to-face classes will not be used as vaccination sites, Veloso said.

Select Metro Manila schools start in-person classes on December 6, while several schools from other regions returned to classroom instruction in the previous week.