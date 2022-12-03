MPC pool photos

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday night led the Christmas tree lighting at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañang to mark the Yuletide season.

During his speech, Marcos Jr. said it was the first time again that the Christmas vibes felt pre-pandemic, as last year's was still laden with strict COVID-19 restrictions.

"Tatlong taon na tayong hindi nakapagpasko na kagaya ng Paskong PIlipino dahil iba talaga ang pagdiriwang ng Pasko kapag nasa Pilipinas ka," he said.

"We [did] everything that we can to make sure that each child, every Filipino child has a Christmas that is something I think is a good goal for us in this Christmas," he added.

Despite this year's challenges, he said Filipinos are still "blessed."

A fireworks display followed the Christmas tree lighting in Malacañang.

The Christmas tree is filled with some of the locally made parols that joined the “Isang Bituin, Isang Mithiin," a lantern-making competition.

Among those who attended the event were Vice-President Sara Duterte, former first lady Imelda Marcos, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Some members of Marcos, Jr's Cabinet also attended the gathering.