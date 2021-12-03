UP Manila grad tops November 2021 pharmacist board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 1,207 out of 2,371 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given this month.

Nicole Christine Aquino Rivera of University of the Philippines Manila topped the exams with a 93.90 percent rating.

Kristine See Ang, also from UP Manila, took 2nd place with a 93.10 percent rating while Jaylord Baccay Balisi of St. Paul University Tuguegarao took 3rd place with a 92.30 score.

UP Manila was the top performing school with a 98.18 percent passing rating.

