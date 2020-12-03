Los Baños, Laguna mayor shot in town hall compound

Mayor Caesar Perez of Los Baños, Laguna. Photo from Municipal Government of Los Baños Facebook page/file

MANILA- The mayor of Los Baños, Laguna was wounded after he was shot inside the municipal hall compound Thursday night, police said.

Unidentified gunmen shot Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez at the back of the the town hall building around 8:40 p.m., police said.

Perez was earlier included in the government's list of politicians with alleged links to illegal drugs.

He has been brought to a hospital.

Perez has denied any involvement in the illegal drug trade and blasted the release of the list as "unfair" and politically motivated.

"Yan ay politically motivated kasi 2017 pa nag-start yang rumor na yan na ako ay kasama sa drugs so inignore ko lang yan kasi alam ko na hindi totoo yan," he told ANC in 2019.

More details to follow.--With a report from Zhander Cayabyab, ABS-CBN news

