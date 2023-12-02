M6.9 quake strikes off Surigao del Sur

Phivolcs imagery

Tsunami warning up in Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental

(2nd UPDATE) A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur Saturday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The undersea tremor, which was tectonic in origin, occurred at 10:37 p.m. some 42 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan town at a depth of 8 kilometers.

Intensity 5 was recorded in Bislig, Surigao del Sur and Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte.

The quake triggered several aftershocks, including a magnitude 6.1 tremor that struck 64km northeast of Lingig, Surigao del Sur at 12:03 a.m.

The magnitude 6.1 aftershock registered the following instrumental intensities in the region:

Intensity IV - Nabunturan, DAVAO DE ORO

Intensity III - City of Tandag, SURIGAO DEL SUR

Phivolcs raised a tsunami warning following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

It urged residents in coastal areas of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland amid the threat of a tsunami.

"Based on the local tsunami scenario database, it is expected to experience wave heights of more than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits. Destructive tsunami is expected with life threatening wave heights," Phivolcs warned.

It said the first tsunami waves will arrive between 10:37 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday and the waves may continue for hours.

"Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised," Phivolcs added.