Davao City Mayor and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte Carpio on Thursday sees a further consolidation of support after Sen. Bong Go dropped out of the 2022 presidential race.

In a statement, the vice-presidential bet said she had earlier called on all those who support the Duterte administration to unite with one goal to continue the good things started by her father.

"Now that Sen. Bong Go has declared his withdrawal from the Presidential race and to quote him, 'for the sake of unity among our supporters and leaders', tuloy-tuloy na po tayo sa ating pagkakaisa kasama ang BBM-SARA Uniteam upang tayo ay magtagumpay sa ating hangarin para sa bansa," Duterte-Carpio said.

Go, the President's preferred successor, announced on Tuesday he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year's polls.

Political observers say Go's withdrawal from the race would likely benefit the ticket of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr-Sara Duterte Carpio as it would consolidate the Dutertes' voter base behind the 43-year-old mayor and that support could extend to Marcos.

"There is no more confusion in terms of administration support," said Aries Arugay, visiting fellow at the ISEAS Yusof-Ishak Institute and political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

Marcos is up against other presidential aspirants, including former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, and Senator Panfilo Lacson. He is facing several disqualification cases grounded on a nearly three-decade old conviction for tax evasion.

Four political parties - Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, and Hugpong ng Pagbabago - earlier formed an alliance to support the Marcos-Duterte tandem. with Reuters