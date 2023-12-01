MANILA (UPDATE) — A small plane carrying two people went missing in Isabela, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Friday, as it mounted search and rescue operations.



The Piper PA-32-300 with registry number RP-C1234 went missing on Thursday, shortly after departing from Cauayan Airport. It was carrying a pilot and a lone passenger, the CAAP said in an advisory.

It said the aircraft, owned by Fliteline Airways and operated by Cyclone Airways, was supposed to arrive at Palanan Airport at around 10:23 a.m.

At about 11 a.m., the CAAP Operations Center from the Cauayan Tower received a distress message, which meant there was "reasonable certainty that an aircraft and its occupants are threatened by grave and imminent danger and require immediate assistance," the agency said.

"Search and Rescue units are now being organized," CAAP said.

"Cauayan Airport and Tower will extend operations today until 6:00 pm and will open early at 6:00 am to activate search and rescue operations. The Military and civilian groups are conducting communication searches for any possible sighting of RP-C1234," it added.

It said a CAAP team was at Cauayan airport to investigate the incident.

'NO SIGHTINGS YET'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo on Friday afternoon, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said their search operation was delayed by a few hours due to bad weather.

He added that no sightings of the missing aircraft was reported by their team.

"Kanina we opened early. The problem is bad weather. Nakalipad naman ng 10 o'clock pero wala pa rin po na nakikita na sightings. Although na triangulate na natin 'yung area ng missing, ang problema lang [masukal] 'yung lugar na 'yan, very difficult dahil baka naman sila madisgrasdya," he said.

Apolonio was certain that the aircraft had no issue prior to the incident.

"One thing I can assure you is compliant siya, hindi namin bibigyan [ng permit to travel] kung hindi compliant," he said.

He noted that a tracking system of the aircraft was supposed to activate following an impact but the missing plane did not send such signal.

"Nung nagka-emergency at nawala sila sa radar, supposed to be may tinatawag silang ELT or emergency locator transmitter na tracking system. Automatic ito upon impact or nabasa maa-activate 'yun. Unfortunately walang ganong nangyari," he said.

Isabela's disaster office said search and rescue efforts remained unsuccessful.



"No sign of the missing Piper Cherokee was seen due to thick clouds over the search area. More search and rescue flights tomorrow. Hopefully the clouds would have dissipated by then. Meanwhile, the PNP searchers have reached Barangay Casala and they are conducting a ground search while there is still sunlight," it said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO