One of 2 men in the video identified

MANILA — The family of a missing “sabungero” or cockfight bettor filed with the Department of Justice on Thursday a complaint for kidnapping and serious illegal detention against 2 men last seen on video in the company of their missing kin.

Ma. Concepcion “Lani” Bautista, wife of Michael Bautista, filed a complaint for violation of Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code against a certain Julie Patidongan alias Dondon and another yet to be named suspect.

Patidongan and the unnamed suspect were seen on a cellphone video first reported by ABS-CBN News accompanying a handcuffed Michael outside a cockfighting arena in Laguna on the night of April 28, 2021, just before he went missing.

A witness and Michael’s brother both identified Patidongan to be the manager of the AA-Cobra Farm in Brgy. Palasan in Santa Cruz, Laguna, the same area where the cockfighting arena is located.

It’s the same place indicated as the place of commission of a crime in the National Prosecution Service’s investigation data form.

The witness earlier told ABS-CBN News he is familiar with Patidongan, alias Dondon, since he had dealings with him but he said he is not aware why Michael was handcuffed nor what has happened to him after that night.

Michael’s brother meanwhile said his “kuya” told him the man is the manager of the cockfighting arena.

The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has released composite sketches of the two men.

CIDG chief Police Brigadier General Oliver Lee said the 2 men could be involved in the disappearance of more than 30 cockfighting bettors.

CIDG personnel accompanied Lani, Michael’s brother and a witness in filing the complaint with the DOJ on Thursday.

“Kahit papano, medyo gumaan na po ‘yung loob namin kasi po nakarating na kami dito ng DOJ. Kahit papano magkakaroon na kami siguro ng linaw,” she said.

Lani said the cellphone video was a big help in identifying her husband.

“Nakilala ko po ‘yung suot niya kasi ako po ‘yung nagprepare nun e. Tapos ‘yung body bag niya po, nakilala nung kapatid niya kasi sa kanya galing yun,” she added.

Michael’s brother identified him in the cellphone video, as well as the van which Michael was using, which was left abandoned in Marilao, Bulacan in the wee hours of April 29.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has asked for updates from the National Bureau of Investigation and the CIDG.

He is set to meet with the families of the missing cockfight bettors on Friday.

The DOJ has yet to release the resolution on 10 complaints earlier filed by the CIDG in connection with the missing sabungeros.