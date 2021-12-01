

MANILA— The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill that will allow married women to retain their maiden surnames.

House Bill 10459, which got the approval of 227 lawmakers without a single objection, will amend for the purpose Article 370 of Republic Act 386, or the “New Civil Code of the Philippines.”

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill provides women options after marriage, upholding their right of retaining their maiden surnames.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for approval.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO