'Nasaan ang Pangulo?' Duterte says his day starts at 2 p.m.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that his day typically "starts at 2 o'clock in the afternoon" because he is a "night person."

Duterte said even when he was still mayor of Davao City, he needed to read papers before signing them and "it takes me until morning time," so he would often sleep at 4 or 5 a.m.

"I told you frankly, my day starts at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," he said in a televised speech meant to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pero hanggang gabi na ako... Walang limit na 'yan kung mayroon pang tao," he added.

(But I will be up all night. There will be no limit if there are still people.)

He said he often had a pile of documents in his office.

"Tapos sasabihin n'yo hindi nagtatrabaho?" he said.

(And you'll say I don't work?)

Duterte earlier this month also said he was a "night person" after the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (Where is the President) trended, while he met fellow Southeast Asian leaders virtually, as typhoon Ulysses swamped parts of Luzon.