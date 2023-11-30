Senator Risa Hontiveros joins of leaders of different social movements during the launching of ‘Atin Ito!,’ an initiative that aims to raise awareness and garner support around the cause and situation of West Philippine Sea fisherfolk communities. The project, which includes a Christmas donation drive, aims to assist fisherfolk affected by the current situation at the West Philippine Sea, organize an all-civilian supply mission to Ayungin Shoal to deliver some of the donated items to the stationed frontliners at BRP Sierra Madre. Jonathan Cellona, ABS- CBN News

MANILA — The National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday said it was concerned that a civilian Christmas convoy in the West Philippine Sea could be seen as the "Philippine version of a swarming."

"Atin To" coalition estimated that at least 40 ships were set to participate in the Christmas convoy that would sail to the disputed waters to distribute gifts to troops stationed there.

The NSC will meet with the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard to decide on the number of ships that they would allow to participate in the convoy.



“Nagmi-meeting na ang Coast Guard at Philippine Navy West Com about the allowable number of ships na pwedeng pumunta, kasi parang fleet na rin ito, parang swarming na rin ang mangyayari, Philippine version of a swarming,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said.

The NSC allowed the civilian convoy to sail to Philippine-occupied maritime features in the West Philippine Sea, with the exception of the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.



“At the end of the day we want to make sure that it’s a very successful event, na walang mahirap, kasi you just imagine shepherding all of these ships parang nagkaroon ka ng prusisyon, convoy sa kalsada, kailangan may numero… This is the high seas,” Malaya said in a televised briefing..



The NSC official reminded the convoy organizers to secure the necessary permits and clearances from the Maritime Industry Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure the safety of the participants.



"May regulasyon sa pagsama d'yan, hindi yung dahil meron kang barko ay pwede kang sumama," Malaya said. "You have to get permits from Marina and the Philippine Coast Guard kasi we have to make sure na sea worthy ang mga barkong ito, ang mga kapitan, dapat marunong din sila sa high seas, baka mamaya sa Manila Bay lang sila umiikot."

“May mga permits kayong kailangang sundin kasi kung ano man ang mangyari sa kanila sisisihin nila ang gobyerno," he said.

The Atin Ito project is a civilian-led mission which will bring supplies and Christmas cheer to fisherfolk and frontliners in the West Philippine Sea. The project is scheduled in early December.

