Mayor Vico slams city hall employee for alleged bribery

MANILA -- Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto expressed his frustration on Tuesday towards a city hall employee who allegedly solicited and accepted a P10,000 bribe in exchange for a signature from the Office of the Building Official.



In his speech after their flag raising ceremony, streamed over the Facebook page of Pasig News Update, Sotto disclosed that the employee was caught and arrested last week.

“Dahil humingi po siya ng P15,000 at mukhang hindi niya ito first time gawin. Actually P10,000 na lang ang tinanggap niya. Nakipag-tawaran pa eh,” Sotto said.



He also mentioned that he personally recommended this person for a position in city hall but Sotto stressed he does not tolerate such behavior.



“Para sa kaalaman po ng lahat, ‘yung tao po na ito, kaibigan ko. Ako po ang nag-recommend sa kanya na ipasok siya sa city hall. Pero napatunayan natin, naipakita po natin sa lahat na walang kaibi-kaibigan dito,” he said.



“‘Pag may ginawa kang krimen, pasensya po. Years ko na pong winarningan ang mga empleyado natin. Hindi naman siya ‘yung una na-entrap at napakulong pero kumbaga, tama na,” he added.



He then reminded city hall employees of his goal to de-normalize corruption and institutionalize good governance in their local government.



“Ang goal ko lang at kaya ako tumakbong mayor, ang pangarap ko matapos ang term ko, mas maayos ang maiiwan kong LGU. Mas mahirap nang maging corrupt,” Sotto explained.