Comelec says no extension of SOCE filing for BSKE

The Commission on Elections led by chairman George Garcia along with the Manila government remove illegally placed campaign materials along Oraquieta cor. Recto Avenue on October 20, 2023, a day after the start of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia says there is no extension for the deadline of filing of Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE), which lapsed Wednesday.



“Ano ginawa nila ng 29 days?” Garcia asked in a message.



Candidates in the recent Village and Youth Council polls were given from October 30 to November 29 to file their SOCE, which is why Garcia said the long lines in Comelec field offices today were expected.



“Mayroon pong 30 araw mula October 30, 2023 na ibinigay ang batas para magsumite ng SOCE ang lahat ng kandidato. Thirty, napakahabang araw para tuparin ang kanilang obligasyon,” COMELEC Spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said.



"Inaasahan po na mas mabusisi ang pagtanggap ng bawat municipal at city election office dahil sineseguro nila, ayon sa Resolution 10924, na kumpleto ang lahat ng forms at requirements, pati mga kontrata, resibo at iba pang attachments, na tinatatakan kada pahina. Sineseguro din po na pareho ang 2 kopya ng lahat ng forms at documents, at pareho din ng electronic copy na kasabay isinusumite," Laudiangco added.

"Kung maaga lamang po sila tumalima, sa loob ng 1 buwan makatapos ang halalan, ay hindi po sana nila inabot ang ganitong pila."



An administrative fine will be imposed on candidates committing a first offense, while those who will commit a second offense will face perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

RELATED VIDEO