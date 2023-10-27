MANILA - The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will study if it can amend the requirement mandating winning candidates in an election to submit their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) before they can assume office.



Based on Republic Act No. 7166 or the Synchronized National and Local Elections and Electoral Reforms Act, no officials may sit without their SOCE.



DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said he and his team will see if they can amend the rules in time for Monday’s election so that a SOCE can be submitted later on.



Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia welcomed the statement of Abalos.



OPLAN BAKLAS



Garcia, Abalos, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna together with PBGen. Jose Nartatez, Jr. led an Oplan Baklas in Barangay 128, Tondo, Manila.



The poll chief said there are less illegal campaign materials this election compared to previous cycles.



“Gusto natin i-highlight ang pagsasama sama ng mga ahensya ng pamahalaan, ang mga simpleng bagay tungkol sa campaign materials, pagtupad sa mga patakaran ay sinusunod ng mga kandidato,” Garcia said.



“Buong puwersa ang DILG nakikiisa sa magandang pagpapatakbo ng Comelec,” Abalos said.

