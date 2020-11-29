Senators to oppose alleged bid to allow Comelec to waive automated poll equipment tests

A woman feeds her accomplished test ballot during the final testing and sealing (FTS) of vote counting machines (VCMs) at Pastulan Village, Hermosa, Bataan, Friday, May 6, 2016. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Senators on Sunday said they would block attempts to insert a provision in the 2021 General Appropriations Act that would allow the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to waive tests and certifications for the security of equipment that would be used in automated polls.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon earlier warned that they received information that there will be an attempt to insert a provision in the spending bill to authorize the Comelec to waive safeguards in the procurement of equipment and materials guaranteed under the Automated Election Law, Sen. Sonny Angara told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"I was alerted by the Senate President today about this possibility and instructed to guard against any such provision being inserted before Congress ratifies the budget," he said.

Angara will head the 12-member Senate panel during bicameral deliberations on the 2021 national budget next week.

Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms chair Imee Marcos, who will also participate in the bicameral conference, said she is also against the inclusion of the said provision.

"I just saw this reported amendment but am completely opposed to waiving procurement safeguards," Marcos told ABS-CBN News in a separate text message.

"No, I have no clue who its author might be," she said when asked if her Committee was informed of a proposal to waive safeguards for the procurement of election equipment.

Sotto said he is already "looking" into the matter.

"Cannot allow. I’m looking into it already!" he said in a tweet.

Under the P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget, the Comelec is expected to receive at least P14.56 billion to prepare for the 2022 national elections.

Congress is expected to begin bicameral deliberations on December 1, and submit the spending bill for President Rodrigo Duterte's signature by mid-December, before the current budget expires by the end of the year.

