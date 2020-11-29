Philippines' virus tally nears 430,000 with over 2,000 new confirmed infections

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 2,076 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 429,864.

The Department of Health also reported 10,579 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 398, 624.

This meant that the country has a total of 22,867 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Forty more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 8,373.

Quezon City reported the most number of new confirmed cases at 137. Laguna province had 122 new cases, while Cavite had 103, Batangas had 96 and Angeles City had 79.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected around 62.62 million people and caused nearly 1.46 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to tracking website worldometers.info.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 13.61 million infections and over 272,000 deaths.

India follows the US with over 9.39 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 6.29 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 172,000 COVID-19 fatalities.