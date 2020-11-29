Partial penumbral lunar eclipse to be observed in PH

MANILA - A partial penumbral lunar eclipse will be observed in the Philippines between Monday afternoon and evening, PAGASA said.

The eclipse will begin when the moon enters penumbra, a partially shaded outer region of a shadow that an object casts, at 3:32 p.m. and it will end at 7:53 p.m., according to PAGASA.

"The eclipse may be undetectable unless at least half of the moon enters the penumbra," it said.

"A decent binoculars and small telescope may see the faint shadow better."

A penumbral eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the faint penumbral portion, PAGASA explained.

"The lunar surface is not completely shadowed by the earth’s umbra (darkest part of a shadow). Instead, observers can see only the slightest dimming near the lunar limb closest to the umbra," it said.

The eclipse will also be observed in Northwest Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and most of Asia, it added.

A total lunar eclipse will be observed on May 26, 2021, according to PAGASA.

