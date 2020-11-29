Pacquiao welcomes probe on alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols in Batangas event

Senator Manny Pacquiao at the DZMM studio inside ABS-CBN Headquarters in Quezon City on March 3, 2020. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - The camp of Senator Manny Pacquiao on Sunday said the lawmaker welcomes any possible investigation on alleged violations of COVID-19 health protocols in an event he attended in Batangas.

In a statement, Pacquiao's camp maintained that there were no violations committed during the event.

"We welcome any investigation related to claims that quarantine protocols were violated when we went to Batangas to distribute relief and early Christmas gifts for the people who have suffered so much during the Taal Volcano eruption and the series of typhoons that hit Luzon over the past two months. Before that, we have also distributed relief and financial aid for the fire victims in Bacoor and flood victims in Rizal province and in Marikina," it said.

"It should be clarified however that in all those events, we have tried so hard to ensure that social distancing and health safety protocols are strictly observed. Marshalls were assigned to ensure that all the requirements set by the National Task Force on Covid 19 are implemented. Physical arrangements for all these events were pre-inspected to ensure social distancing and people were checked for face masks and face shields," it added.

Pacquiao's camp also said the photos and videos of the event, which circulated online, do not reflect what happened on the ground.

Photos of Pacquiao distributing relief goods and gifts spread online, with netizens commenting that COVID-19 protocols and physical distancing seemed to have been violated.