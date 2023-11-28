Cascolan's family requested for medico-legal officers: PNP

PNP Director for Operations Camilo Cascolan speaks during a press conference in Quezon City on PDEA's current achievements on the war on drugs, June 09, 2017. File photo.

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police on Tuesday clarified that the family of former PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan requested them to bring a medico-legal officer when he passed away on November 24.



According to PNP PIO Acting Chief Col. Jean Fajardo, this was to declare the cause of death, which is needed for his death certificate.



Fajardo further stated that the doctor of Cascolan was in a distant location when he passed away.



Fajardo, on the other hand, distanced herself from addressing the issue of the family requesting an autopsy of Cascolan's body and conducting an investigation.

"Hayaan natin 'yung pamilya to resolve 'yung kanilang mga issues within their family, out of respect sa ating dating Chief PNP," said Fajardo.

"What I can share to you is, noong araw na namatay ang ating dating Chief PNP ay ni-request mismo ng pamilya na pumunta doon yung ating medico legal officer dahil kailangan pong ma-declare yung cause of death niya at makapag-issue ng death certificate before i-accept ng Heritage Park yung kanyang labi," she further explained.

"I was made to understand, based doon sa ating pakikipag usap sa ating medico legal officer na pumunta doon, ay yung mismong attending physician knows the background at yung estado ng ating dating Chief PNP at naglabas na po ng death certificate, nandoon na yung cause of death."

"Lingering illness 'yung kinamatay ng ating dating Chief PNP."



Once again, the PNP extended their condolences to the family of Cascolan.



On Tuesday night, the PNP will hold a necrological service at Camp Crame, but the family requested for it to be private and not to be opened to the media.



Cascolan passed away at the age of 59.



He served as the head of the PNP from September 2 to November 10, 2020, under the Duterte administration.



He spearheaded the anti-criminality and anti-drug campaigns, particularly the Oplan Double Barrel, in the intensified war against drugs.



After his term in the PNP, he was appointed as the Undersecretary of the Office of the President in February 2021, and became the Undersecretary of the Department of Health in October 2022 under the Marcos administration.

