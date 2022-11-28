Police officers on duty as one of the main lanterns’ lights went off during the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas lights along Ayala Avenue in Makati on Nov. 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Monday said it deployed some 6,000 tourist-oriented personnel in places of convergence where bigger crowds are expected as the Christmas and New Year holidays draw closer.

“Iyong ating mahigit 6,000 na tourist-trained police ay asahan ninyo na this early ay nandiyan na po sila para maramdaman ng ating mga kababayan kasama ang kanilang mahal sa buhay na sila ay ligtas at makakapag-enjoy po ng kanilang bakasyon,” said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

(Expect that our more than 6,000 tourist-trained police will be there this early so that our compatriots and their loved ones would feel safe and could enjoy their vacation.)

The police will also set up assistance desks in transport hubs and major thoroughfares, and deploy more officers to shopping malls, markets, and bazaars, she said in a televised public briefing.

“December 15 hindi na puwede mag-leave [ang mga pulis] to make sure na mayroon tayong sapat na kapulisan na magbabantay sa ating areas of convergence,” Fajardo added.

(Our police officers cannot go on leave by Dec. 15 to make sure that we have enough personnel to monitor areas of convergence.)

The PNP also reminded the public to be wary of fake bills during the Christmas shopping rush.

“Ang totoong pera ay medyo magaspang, naka-emboss yung mga prints at… kapag tiinaas natin against the light ay makikita natin yung mga hidden security features ng pera,” Fajardo said.

(Real bills are slightly rough, its prints are embossed. If you raise it against the light, you will see its hidden security features.)

The public should immediately turn over counterfeit money to banks or file complaints against persons or establishments that disbursed fake peso bills.

“Wag niyo na po ipamili yan, wag niyo na po ipanukli yan… para hindi po kayo malagay sa alanganin,” she said. “Pag kayo po ay nahulihan na gumagamit ng pekeng pera ay maaari po kayong hulihin at may kasama pong pagkulong at penalty 'yan.”

(Don't use it to pay or as change. If you are caught using fake money, you could be arrested and jailed or face a penalty.)